New caucus reporting could mean multiple ‘winners’

The Associated Press, for example, has said it will call a winner based on state delegate equivalents, but will report all sets of results.

“The campaigns are going to emphasize whatever’s best for them,” Peterson said. “To a certain extent the media has to sort out which (results) they want to run with.”

Christopher Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, said the possibility of competing caucus results could “potentially muddy the message coming out of Iowa, depending on what that looks like.”

The new reporting method at the very least will provide a glimpse into the level of support earned by candidates at the bottom of the spectrum.

A Democratic candidate must earn the support, in most precincts, of at least 15 percent of the participants in order to remain viable. Candidates who do not reach that viability threshold receive no state delegate equivalents.

So whether a candidate had 1 percent support or 14 percent, he or she was reported at the end of the caucuses as having received zero delegate equivalents.

Under the new reporting system, the state party will reveal how much initial support went for every candidate — even the ones who do not become viable.

“As a researcher, I’m very interested in the preference group numbers. Because I’ve always felt those are a good indicator of campaign strength,” Larimer said.

