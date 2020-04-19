New Iowa coronavirus cases surge by 389

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another 389 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, a spike more than twice as large as the highest one-day tally previously announced.

The total announced Sunday comes after the state sent hundreds of test kits to meatpacking plants in Black Hawk, Louisa and Tama counties after officials reported outbreaks there.

“A significant portion of the new positives are from surveillance testing of meat processing employees,” a spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday.

The state reported also that one more person as died as a result of the novel coronavirus — a Muscatine County resident between the age of 61 and 80. The death brings the state’s total to 75. The number of deaths reported had surged Saturday when 10 — an all-time daily high — were reported.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Iowa now stands at 2,902. The previous daily high tally was 191 new cases announced Friday.