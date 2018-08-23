Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting that involves a Catron County Sheriff's deputy.

Both the deputy and a suspect suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Tuesday's incident.

Sheriff's officials say deputies were investigating the reported theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence near the New Mexico-Arizona border.

Deputies eventually arrested 34-year-old Everett Lee Husted Jr. of Osceola, Iowa as a possible suspect.

They say Undersheriff John Cliff Snyder's patrol car wasn't equipped with a prisoner barrier guard and Husted allegedly attacked Snyder.

Authorities say the undersheriff fired multiple shots in self-defense and Husted was hit in the abdomen.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Snyder and Husted were taken to a hospital for treatment and remain in stable condition.

Husted is facing several charges and will be booked into jail after his medical release.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments