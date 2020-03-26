New weekly jobless claims in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota surge amid coronavirus outbreak

DES MOINES -- Claims for jobless benefits in Siouxland states skyrocketed last week as the coronavirus pandemic forced workers to lose their jobs or stay home, government officials reported Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Labor reported that initial claims for unemployment insurance surged to 41,890 in the week that ended March 21, up 1,700% from the previous week. Iowa Workforce Development put the number of claims slightly lower, at 40,952.
Either way, the data represented a historic increase from the 2,229 filed the week before, illustrating the sudden and stark economic impact caused by the virus.
In Nebraska, there were 15,668 initial unemployment claims filed in the state for the week ending March 21, up from 799 the previous week. The Nebraska claims numbers are likely a record. In records going back to 1987, weekly initial claims have never reached 4,000.
More than 1,700 people in South Dakota filed for jobless claims last week, a 907 percent increase from the 169 claims filed the week prior
Nationally, unemployment claims rose by more than 3 million to a weekly record, as people lost their jobs, at least temporarily, across a range of industries.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered the temporary closure of schools, bars, dine-in restaurants, theaters, casinos and barbershops to stop the spread of the virus. Many stores, restaurants and bars in Nebraska and South Dakota also have either closed down altogether or gone to carryout and delivery only.
Iowa Workforce Development reported that about one-third of last week's claims came from workers in the accommodation and food services industries. Other claimants came from the health care, education and retail sectors.
The Iowa Restaurant Association said Thursday that a survey of 670 bars and restaurants statewide found that more than four out of five had laid off workers. Even restaurants that have remained open for carryout service have still laid off up to 90% of their employees, the association said.
The owners who were surveyed project that their March revenues will plummet by 84% compared with a year earlier, the association said.
“The picture is grim,” said association CEO Jessica Dunker. “We knew the precautionary step that shuttered large portions of our industry in an effort to fight the coronavirus would be detrimental, but our initial numbers indicate that for as many as 20% of our operators, there may be no coming back.”
For perspective, 41,000 is roughly the population of Cedar Falls, one of Iowa's 15 largest cities. The initial claims filed last week were more than those submitted in the rest of 2020 combined.
Reynolds acknowledged this week that the increased traffic had caused technical glitches on the website where people can file for unemployment.
Wait times at the state's phone line have also been longer than normal due to an “unprecedented level of calls" that are being answered by hundreds of staffers, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
The agency said it managed to process all of the claims despite the surge, and asked the public to be patient and seek answers first online.
“We will continue to provide as much assistance as possible to our fellow Iowans to ensure everyone who is eligible for benefits, receive those benefits in a timely basis,” the agency said in a statement.
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen and The Lincoln Journal Star's Matt Olberding contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.