New weekly jobless claims in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota surge amid coronavirus outbreak

Iowa Workforce Development reported that about one-third of last week's claims came from workers in the accommodation and food services industries. Other claimants came from the health care, education and retail sectors.

The Iowa Restaurant Association said Thursday that a survey of 670 bars and restaurants statewide found that more than four out of five had laid off workers. Even restaurants that have remained open for carryout service have still laid off up to 90% of their employees, the association said.

The owners who were surveyed project that their March revenues will plummet by 84% compared with a year earlier, the association said.

“The picture is grim,” said association CEO Jessica Dunker. “We knew the precautionary step that shuttered large portions of our industry in an effort to fight the coronavirus would be detrimental, but our initial numbers indicate that for as many as 20% of our operators, there may be no coming back.”

For perspective, 41,000 is roughly the population of Cedar Falls, one of Iowa's 15 largest cities. The initial claims filed last week were more than those submitted in the rest of 2020 combined.

Reynolds acknowledged this week that the increased traffic had caused technical glitches on the website where people can file for unemployment.