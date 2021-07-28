No charges for Illinois officer in crash that killed boy, 13

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — A Moline police officer won't face charges in the May death of a 13-year-old boy struck by her squad car as she was responding to an emergency call in the northwestern Illinois city.

An investigation report released Tuesday by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office into the fatal crash involving Officer Katherine Pennacchio states “there is no indication that Officer Pennacchio violated any laws” in the May 4 crash that killed Charles W. Hubbard.

Pennacchio was responding to an emergency call about several people attacking each other with bats and vehicles when her squad car hit the Moline boy as he was riding a bicycle. Hubbard was pronounced dead at a hospital, The Quad-City Times reported.

Pennacchio was southbound wearing her seat belt, was not texting and was traveling about 15 mph over the posted speed limit of 40 mph, the report states. She did not have her squad car's lights and sirens activated.