 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

People are also reading…

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa has record haul on sports bets

Iowa has record haul on sports bets

Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $451 million from slot machines and table games and a separate sports wagering handle of more than $431 million that netted them $51 million in receipts

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once a key part of the political season and an important role for newspapers, editorial endorsements of candidates are fading away. A recent announcement that newspapers controlled by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate is the latest indicator of the trend. In many cases, endorsements have become victim to both the news industry's troubles and the era's bitter politics. After many newspapers advised against voting for Donald Trump as president in 2016 — and he won anyway — many news organizations wonder if it's worth alienating readers when they're hard enough to come by.

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News