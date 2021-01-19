'Nobody responding': Miller-Meeks' office says election challenge slowing staff hires

A phone went unanswered and messages unreturned last week at Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' short-staffed congressional office in the Longworth House Office Building.
The Republican freshman's two-member staff were bombarded with thousands of calls and messages from constituents wanting to voice their opinions about House impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for incendiary remarks he made that ignited a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.
Miller-Meeks' spokesman and Deputy Chief of Staff Austin Harris said hiring office staff, including hiring someone to lead constituent services efforts in Iowa's 2nd District, has been complicated by uncertainty as to whether the Democratically-controlled U.S. House will overturn the state's certified election results.
Miller-Meeks, who was provisionally sworn in early this month as a new member of Congress, defeated Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes in the 2nd District race in November's elections. Hart’s campaign has petitioned a U.S. House committee to review the results, given what the Hart campaign believes are ballots that were legally cast but not counted in the results.
Miller-Meeks' attorney have yet to file an official response to Hart's petition. The deadline to do so is Thursday.
Currently, Miller-Meeks' office is staffed by Harris and Chief of Staff Tracie Gibler, an Iowa GOP operative, Ottumwa native and a former chief of staff to recently ousted Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King.
"Rita’s contest has really put us in an unfortunate position," Harris said. "We’re doing the best we can to answer every phone call. We’ve already been helping with case work, including one person who was having a particularly hard time getting a passport and folks reaching out looking for their service medals after serving in the military. ... It’s an unfortunate situation … and it’s caused quite a few issue in terms of us providing constituent services, but were trying to respond as quick as we can."
Harris said Miller-Meeks' office plans "to fill out our staff" in the next week or so.
Hart's campaign argues Miller-Meeks had sufficient time and resources, beginning with new member orientation on Nov. 9, to set up her transition team and bring over campaign aides to serve in her office.
“Mariannette Miller-Meeks was provisionally seated in the U.S. House on January 3rd and, like every other Member, has every resource at her disposal to serve the people of Iowa’s Second Congressional District," Hart campaign spokesman Riley Kilburg said, including more than $1 million to set up her congressional office. "Her sole obligation is to assist Iowans and she is already failing to do so. If Miller-Meeks isn’t up to the job, she should step down.”
Miller-Meeks, shortly before her swearing in, told the Quad-City Times her transition team had been slow in setting up district offices and hiring staff, given the haze of uncertainty that surrounds the outcome of the race, and hoped to avoid interruption or disruption in constituent services.
Complicating matters last week was the agency responsible for setting up freshmen House members congressional websites listed Democrat Dave Loebsack's Davenport district office number, Harris said.
Loebsack previously held the seat and retired after serving seven terms representing the district.
Among those who attempted to contact Miller-Meeks' congressional staff last week over impeachment proceedings was Davenport resident Kory Darnall.
Darnall said he left email and phone messages, and said that the congressional office number listed for Miller-Meeks was "evidently non-functioning or it is being ignored."
He said he left a detailed message with his name, address, phone number and thoughts on impeachment, with no response. Whereas, he received formulated email responses from the offices of Republican Iowa U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
Staffing problems aside, Darnall said he felt Miller-Meeks' should be doing more to hear from and communicate with constituents.
"It's disappointing," Darnall said. "But there’s nobody responding."