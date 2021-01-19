'Nobody responding': Miller-Meeks' office says election challenge slowing staff hires

"Rita’s contest has really put us in an unfortunate position," Harris said. "We’re doing the best we can to answer every phone call. We’ve already been helping with case work, including one person who was having a particularly hard time getting a passport and folks reaching out looking for their service medals after serving in the military. ... It’s an unfortunate situation … and it’s caused quite a few issue in terms of us providing constituent services, but were trying to respond as quick as we can."

Harris said Miller-Meeks' office plans "to fill out our staff" in the next week or so.

Hart's campaign argues Miller-Meeks had sufficient time and resources, beginning with new member orientation on Nov. 9, to set up her transition team and bring over campaign aides to serve in her office.

“Mariannette Miller-Meeks was provisionally seated in the U.S. House on January 3rd and, like every other Member, has every resource at her disposal to serve the people of Iowa’s Second Congressional District," Hart campaign spokesman Riley Kilburg said, including more than $1 million to set up her congressional office. "Her sole obligation is to assist Iowans and she is already failing to do so. If Miller-Meeks isn’t up to the job, she should step down.”