Non-profits find new uses for Johnson County's Poor Farm

“Poor farms were started not just for poor people, not just the mentally handicapped. A lot of people could have ended up at the poor farm,” she said. “It’s gone full circle because the land, in a way, is still providing a safe space for people to come together.”

The Poor Farm is undergoing a series of improvements and renovations to the buildings by Johnson County. The Board of Supervisors were updated on that last week.

Kapp sees symbolism in working on land located on the edge of Iowa City, right on the line separating rural and urban space.

“I think this is a really nice way to both acknowledge that this land was used by the county in a different way in the past and now is being used in a way that is a little more positive and is helpful to the community at large,” he said.

While the Global Food Project only has 38 plots right now, Kapp said he hopes to double that in the near future, and also expand how the nonprofit reaches out to local immigrant communities. The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the group’s goals as it took a one-year hiatus.

Kapp wants his group to hire translators who can help those who speak different languages communicate.

“I would like to have a French translator, Spanish translator and Arabic translator that are here so that people don’t have to either suffer through my broken Spanish or try to meet me halfway on my English,” he said. “The vast majority of gardeners can also communicate in English, but I would still like language to not be a barrier.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0