Nonpartisan analysis: Reynolds’ school choice bill would cost public schools $2.1 million

“The governor has made investing in education a priority, increasing overall spending on preK-12 every single year,” Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said in a statement. “The report from LSA shows that the student first scholarships are very narrow in scope, and the true financial impact is far lower than what opponents of the bill have claimed.”

The LSA analysis is based on a projection that 3.5% of eligible students would apply for and receive scholarships in the state budget year that ends in 2023, 5% in the 2024 budget year and 6.5% in the 2025 budget year, resulting in 345 scholarships in the first year, 520 in the second and 735 in the third.

The proposal does not limit the number of scholarships that could be awarded.

Melissa Peterson, the government relations specialist for the statewide teachers union, warned the estimate could prove low, and without a cap the cost of the program could be much higher.

“Responsible governance dictates we prepare for the greatest impact allowed by the legislation — not an uncodified assumption,” Peterson said in a statement. “If legislators only wanted a small number of students to participate or wanted to limit the amount of money appropriated to the program, they should have included a specific appropriation in the legislation. They deliberately did not.”

