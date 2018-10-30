Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a northern Iowa nurse of stealing prescription drugs and violating federal patient confidentiality laws.

U.S. District Court records say 32-year-old Samantha Rogers is charged with obtaining and attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge; criminal violations of privacy law; and aiding and abetting. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

A criminal complaint says Rogers, of Mason City, is a registered nurse and occupational therapist and that the incidents occurred in Cerro Gordo County.

Authorities say Rogers stole medications from co-workers. Authorities also say Rogers accessed medical records to find patient addresses and then would show up at their homes, posing as a public health worker who was recovering unused medications.

