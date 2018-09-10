Subscribe for 33¢ / day
LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred in rural Lyon County.

The Iowa State Patrol reported Benjamin Dieters, 31, of Larchwood died from injuries in the wreck that occurred at 170th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The crash report said Dieters was driving a pickup northbound on Cleveland Avenue, and Kenneth Wulf, 74, of Larchwood, was driving a pickup eastbound on 170th Street. The investigation showed Wulf failed to yield the right of way in driving out from a stop sign, and the two vehicles collided.

Both vehicles rolled over and left the roads, and Dieters was pronounced dead at the scene.

