Northwestern Iowa officials say man found dead on highway

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of a man who had apparently been hit by a vehicle along U.S. Highway 75 in Plymouth County.

The man’s body was found early Monday morning after a motorist called 911 around 3 a.m. to report he had hit something on the road, the Sioux City Journal reported. A second 911 caller reported seeing a body in the road.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies checking the scene found the man already dead in the road and had his remains taken to a Le Mars hospital. The man’s name had not been released by midday Tuesday.

