SALIX, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa say they've pulled the body of a man who went missing while canoeing from a lake.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Snyder Bend Park on Monday evening for a report of an empty canoe floating on the park's lake. Crews searched the lake that evening and again the next morning, when the body of 70-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Sergeant Bluff, was found.
The sheriff's office said Wednesday that investigators have not received an official cause of death from the medical examiner's office.