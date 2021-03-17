Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

“It's become clear to even the biggest NCAA apologist that we are playing this tournament primarily to deliver content to media rights partners,” said ESPN's Jay Bilas, a former Duke player. “That's what this season was about."

The NCAA is in the process of trying to change its longstanding rules to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. But those efforts have bogged down since the start of 2021.

The NCAA was scheduled to vote on NIL legislation in January, but that was delayed after a letter from the Justice Department warned the proposed changes could violate antitrust laws. Now the DOJ is backing plaintiffs against the NCAA in a case that will be heard by the Supreme Court, further complicating the situation.

Earlier this week, NCAA President Mark Emmert told The Associated Press he was frustrated by the delay in NIL reform and hoped rules would be in place for the start of the next fall semester as was originally intended.

But there is a good chance the gridlock doesn't let up until after the Supreme Court hands down a decision.