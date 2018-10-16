CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a licensed practical nurse has admitted diverting pain medications from residents of two northeast Iowa nursing homes.
Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Lacey Staveley, from Evansdale, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charges: one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge; and one count of false statements relating to health care matters. Her sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
Court records say Staveley admitted diverting pain pills from two patients at Cedar Falls Health Care Center in November 2016 and admitted diverting pain pills earlier this year from two patients at Harmony House in Waterloo. Authorities say she didn't tell Harmony House officials about her employment at Cedar Falls Health Care Center.