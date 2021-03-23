Nurse and officer at Anamosa prison die in inmate attack

Assaults on Iowa prison staff in the last year

March 10, 2021: Fort Madison correctional officer struck in the head by an offender.

Feb. 22, 2021: Anamosa offender punches correctional officer in the face. That officer and another helping get the offender under control both treated for minor injuries.

Dec. 9, 2020: Three correctional officers assaulted by offender at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Officers attempting to transport offender for medical treatment when he unexpectedly started punching officers, Corrections reported.

Nov. 24, 2020: Fort Dodge correctional officer punched by offender.

Nov. 16, 2020: Fort Madison officer struck by offender in a living unit at the penitentiary. Officer treated for injuries to the face.

Sept. 27, 2020: Anamosa officer struck in the face by an offender. Another officer that responded sustained a foot injury.

Aug. 14, 2020: Fort Madison correctional officer assaulted by two inmates while conducting evening rounds.

July 29, 2020: While distributing medicine, a correctional officer at Fort Madison was punched by an offender.

July 18, 2020: An offender at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville punched and attempted to choke a correctional officer.

July 14, 2020: An offender at Anamosa struck a correctional captain from behind with a pointed piece of metal.

July 10, 2020: Several IMCC staff were injured when trying to restrain an inmate who was trying to hurt himself.

May 29, 2020: Two correctional officers at Fort Madison were punched and kicked by two offenders. No major injuries, but sharpened object was recovered from one of the offenders.

Source: Iowa Department of Corrections