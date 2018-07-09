Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A nurse has been accused of stealing medications from patients at a nursing home in Dubuque.

Dubuque County Court records say 37-year-old Jenny Tjaden has pleaded not guilty to unlawfully obtaining prescription drugs and to records tampering. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

Her trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 13.

Court records say Tjaden was working as a nurse at Stonehill Franciscan Services in October when she stole prescription drugs from three patients.

