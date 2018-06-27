WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A nursing assistant accused of sexually abusing patients at a northeast Iowa mental health facility has pleaded guilty.
Fayette County District Court records say 44-year-old Carolyn Wiedrich, of Sumner, entered the plea Monday to sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. She was given two to five years of probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Wiedrich was one of five nursing assistants arrested earlier this year after an investigation of sexual assaults at Prairie View Residential Care Facility in Fayette. The facility provides services for adults with chronic mental illness.