NW Iowa teen learns how to sew, makes hundreds of masks

Pretty impressive for someone who didn’t know how to sew. Kiara and her mother, Stephanie, borrowed a sewing machine, got some fabric and, along with her father, Eric, and brothers Ethan, 14, and Tyler, 12, figured out how to make masks.

“It took a little bit to catch on,” Kiara said. “We did toss a few that got really mixed up.”

The first masks were given to the nursing home in Holstein, then the hospital in Ida Grove.

“Then I started getting more fabric, and it turned into a bigger project,” Kiara said.

When the Dutlers bought some fabric with a red, white and blue pattern, Kiara thought of veterans. She’d heard of a need for masks at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

“The red, white and blue fabric got me thinking about their need for masks and keeping them safe,” she said.

By then, the mask-making was mostly her project. Kiara made 245 masks for the Veterans Home and the Omaha VA Medical Center.