Former President Barack Obama made a second round of endorsements Monday in Iowa, announcing his support for Fred Hubbell for governor, Rita Hart for lieutenant governor, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne for Congress, and five state legislative candidates, including Jackie Smith of Sioux City for the Iowa Senate.
“Iowa has a special place in my heart, and I know what it takes to win here,” Obama said in endorsing Hubbell in the Democrat’s campaign against GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds. “With his extensive public and private experience, Fred has the skills to deliver on the change that Iowa needs.”
Obama, who carried Iowa in the 2008 and 2012 elections, Monday endorsed a total of 260 candidates in 29 states.
He had endorsed four Iowa legislative candidates in August, and two statewide candidates, Deidre DeJear for secretary of state and Tim Gannon for secretary of agriculture.
The endorsements do not come with funds or other campaign resources. However, Obama has indicated he plans to campaign in several states for candidates.
Hubbell, who is in a tight race, welcomed Obama’s backing.
“There will always be more that unites us than divides us, and President Obama’s message of lifting up every American — no matter who your parents are, where you’re from, or what you believe — still resonates with me today,” Hubbell said.
Finkenauer, who faces Republican Rep. Rod Blum in the U.S. House 1st District, posted in Twitter a photo of her and Obama in 2007 when she was a page in the Iowa House and he a U.S. senator from Illinois.
“Honored to receive the endorsement of @BarackObama today,” she tweeted.
Smith is running for the Iowa Senate District 7 seat against Republican incumbent Rick Bertrand. "I am incredibly proud to be endorsed by President @BarackObama along with many other wonderful candidates as we work to help Iowa move forward," she tweeted Monday.
Journal copy editor Mike Lewis contributed to this story.