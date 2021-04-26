 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials: 12-year-old girl killed in eastern Iowa UTV crash
0 comments
AP

Officials: 12-year-old girl killed in eastern Iowa UTV crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGBROOK, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old girl in eastern Iowa died when the utility vehicle she was on crashed and rolled, sheriff’s officials said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl Monday as Ilah Portz, a sixth-grader in Andrew Community School District.

The sheriff's department said in a news release the crash happened Sunday afternoon on a farm just outside Springbrook, the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque reported.

Officials took “extensive life-saving measures" to save Ilah, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, but she died at the scene.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegraph Herald.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News