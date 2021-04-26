Officials: 12-year-old girl killed in eastern Iowa UTV crash

SPRINGBROOK, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old girl in eastern Iowa died when the utility vehicle she was on crashed and rolled, sheriff’s officials said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl Monday as Ilah Portz, a sixth-grader in Andrew Community School District.

The sheriff's department said in a news release the crash happened Sunday afternoon on a farm just outside Springbrook, the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque reported.

Officials took “extensive life-saving measures" to save Ilah, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, but she died at the scene.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.

