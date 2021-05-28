Officials: 3 injured in explosion, fire at Iowa apartment

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Friday morning in an explosion and resulting fire at a Creston apartment building, fire officials in the southwestern Iowa city said.

The explosion was reported about 9 a.m., television station KCCI reported. The Creston Fire Department said two of the three injured were flown to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Fire officials believe the explosion was caused by a resident smoking while operating a medical oxygen tank. Fire Chief Todd Jackson told KCCI that he and other firefighters helped residents escape the fire through exits and windows.

“As I pulled in I could see a lady standing in the window on the second story,” Jackson said, recalling that the woman was more concerned about saving her dog. "It’s large, about 100-pound dog that she was concerned about. We had her throw the dog out the window first, and then we had her jump out the window and we tried to slow her decent down.”

