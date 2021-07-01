 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials at site of small plane crash in south-central Iowa
0 Comments
AP

Officials at site of small plane crash in south-central Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — Flight documents show two people were aboard a small plane that crashed Thursday in south-central Iowa, federal aviation officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it does not identify people involved in crashes, and local officials have not yet said whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash, television station KCCI reported.

Reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said. First responders confirmed that a plane crashed near the south end of the Lamoni Municipal Airport’s runway.

Authorities did not release other details of the crash.

People working near the crash site told KCCI that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Storm Lake schools partner with BVU to provide student teaching experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News