 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials ID 2 killed in early January house fire in Iowa

Officials in southeastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this month

  • Updated
  • 0

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southeastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this month.

John Henry Downer, 79, and Noel Edmond Downer, 53, both died in the Jan. 8 fire in Riverside, Washington County officials said in a news release Monday.

Firefighters who responded to reports of the fire found the bodies inside the home, where the Downers lived. Authorities have not said how the two were related.

Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AI strikes again! Apparently mice have facial expressions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News