Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in Iowa house fire
AP

Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in Iowa house fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Two people, including a 5-year-old girl, have died in an eastern Iowa house fire that also injured two others, officials there said.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning in Bettendorf house, the Quad-City Times reported. Arriving firefighters found the house engulfed in flames and an 18-year-old man outside the home who had escaped with minor injuries. Firefighters were told three others were inside the burning home and pulled them from the flames.

Officials said Robert Wickham, 66, and Taylor Treanton, 5, died at a hospital from smoke inhalation. Another person, 63-year-old Mary Wickham, remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition. The 18-year-old man, Jodd Wickham, was treated and released from the hospital, officials said.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

