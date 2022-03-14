Officials ID woman killed last month in Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified a woman killed last month in a house fire in Waterloo.

Authorities identified the woman as Mary Kaye Olsen, 79, who died in a fire that broke out Feb. 23 in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park, The Courier reported.

Firefighters called to the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, fire officials said, but added that investigators have not found anything suspicious about how the fire started.

