 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials ID woman killed last month in Waterloo house fire

Officials have identified a woman killed last month in a house fire in Waterloo

  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified a woman killed last month in a house fire in Waterloo.

Authorities identified the woman as Mary Kaye Olsen, 79, who died in a fire that broke out Feb. 23 in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park, The Courier reported.

Firefighters called to the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, fire officials said, but added that investigators have not found anything suspicious about how the fire started.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Coronavirus pandemic: French govt scraps indoor masks and vaccine passes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News