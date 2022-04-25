 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials identify 9-year-old girl killed in Iowa house fire

GREELEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a young girl killed in an eastern Iowa house fire over the weekend.

Brooklyn Lendt, 9, died Saturday in the house fire on the north end of Greeley, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office told television station KCRG.

Firefighters were called to the house just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and the caller said there was a child inside the home. Crews later found the body of the girl in the charred remains of the house.

Officials believe an electrical issue is the likely cause of the fire.

Greeley is located about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northeast of Cedar Rapids.

