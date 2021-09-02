Officials identify man fatally shot by police in rural Iowa

MARTELLE, Iowa (AP) — A man fatally shot by several police officers and deputies as he held a knife has been been identified by authorities as a northeastern Iowa resident.

Jeremy Michael Berg, 45, of Elkport, died Tuesday night after at least five law enforcement officers fired their guns at him, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Officials have said law enforcement converged on a property about a mile southeast of Martelle following a 911 call, and arriving officers came upon a large burning building and Berg holding a knife. Officers opened fire when Berg did not comply with orders to drop the knife, authorities said. Berg was shot numerous times and died at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Thursday, the public safety department said. Officials have not given details about the building that was on fire or how it started.

Two Jones County Sheriff’s deputies and three Anamosa police officers all fired their weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Additionally, a Linn County Sheriff's deputy who shot non-lethal rounds at Berg has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

