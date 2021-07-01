 Skip to main content
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa
AP

Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa responded Thursday to a small plane crash at the Lamoni Municipal Airport.

Reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office told television station KCCI. First responders confirmed that a plane crashed near the south end of the airport’s runway.

Authorities did not immediately release other details, including whether anyone was killed or hurt in the crash.

People working near the crash site told KCCI that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.

