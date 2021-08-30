 Skip to main content
Officials looking into cause of explosion, fire at Iowa bank
AP

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa are investigating the cause of an explosion and subsequent fire at a closed bank in Indianola.

The explosion happened at TruBank around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when witnesses reported hearing the explosion and seeing smoke and fire coming from the teller area inside the bank, television station KCCI reported.

Officials said the bank was closed and no one was inside the building at the time of the explosion. No injuries were reported.

