CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a rescued woman and her husband, who is still missing, after their kayak overturned in a rain-swollen Cedar Rapids stream.

City public safety spokesman Greg Buelow says rescuers pulled 30-year-old Samantha Marie Conley from Indian Creek around 5 p.m. Monday after they were called around 4:30 p.m. to comb a stretch of the creek. Buelow says officials and about 35 volunteers were still searching for her husband — 34-year-old John Michael Conley — Tuesday afternoon. Buelow said in a written statement that crews are using land based and drone searches, as Indian Creek is rising and too dangerous for boat operations.

