Officials say 1 person found dead in Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in Waterloo, officials there said.

The fire broke out Wednesday in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park, the Courier reported. Firefighters called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows. The fire was found in the first-floor apartment.

Officials said an adult died in the fire, but did not immediately release the victim’s identity. Waterloo’s city fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

Wednesday's death marked the city's second fatal fire this year. On Jan. 1, 53-year-old Frank William Nelson Jr. died when his home caught fire. The cause of that blaze has not yet been determined.

