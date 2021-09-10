 Skip to main content
Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house
AP

Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A body was found inside a burning home in Mason City this week, fire officials there said.

Firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Globe Gazette reported. Arriving firefighters began putting out the flames, and once they were able to enter the house, crews discovered a person inside who had died.

Officials did not immediately the person’s identity. An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed the home.

