Try 1 month for 99¢

UNDERWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Western Iowa officials say a teenage girl has died after becoming trapped in her burning, crashed car.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the scene of a crash Friday morning when 16-year-old ShyAnne Larsen, of Honey Creek, reported that her car had crashed and had caught fire. She told dispatchers she was unable to get out of the car.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

When deputies found the car several minutes later in a county road ditch near Underwood, the car was on its side and fully engulfed in flames. About five minutes later, firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, and Larsen's body was found inside the car.

Officials say the fire started in the front of the car, but the cause was not known Friday afternoon. It remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments