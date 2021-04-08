 Skip to main content
Officials verify that weak tornado caused Iowa damage
AP

Officials verify that weak tornado caused Iowa damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A tornado that reached speeds up to 85 mph caused damage to homes at a Cedar Rapids mobile home park and left cuts on a child who lived there, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The damage happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Summit View Mobile Home Park.

A weather service surveillance team confirmed the tornado on Thursday. It damaged several mobile homes, including one that had a roof partially torn off, KCRG reported. One person suffered minor injuries from glass when a bedroom window blew in.

The weather service rated the tornado an EF-0, with peak winds of 85 mph. It was on the ground for about a half mile before lifting back into the sky over a field.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

