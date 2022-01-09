One person dies after shooting at Waterloo convenience store

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — One person died Saturday after a shooting at a Waterloo convenience store.

Waterloo Police said officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Prime Mart at 508 Broadway Street.

Paramedics arrived and provided emergency treatment but the victim died at the convenience store. The victim's name was not immediately released.

Investigators are searching for any witnesses to the shooting.

In November, a different shooting at the same convenience store injured two people. No arrests have been made in that case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0