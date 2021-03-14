One year of COVID-19: After year of fighting disease, nursing homes see hope

Many were not so lucky.

The state’s coronavirus website does not publicly tally how many long-term care facilities reported outbreaks throughout the course of the past year. According to some estimates, the virus still reached dozens of facilities, despite best efforts.

Even with all visits stopped, employees still were coming to work. Friendship Village was one of the first in Black Hawk County to see positive cases in March, from a CNA who tested positive, said Sherry Turner, executive director and vice president of health services.

“It just really gained momentum after that,” Turner said.

New Aldaya managed to stave off its first cases until an employee tested positive at the end of April. Their first positive resident was in the beginning of May.

“Sometimes when you do everything, you can’t stop it. And that’s a very disheartening feeling for staff,” Tierney said. “It’s another kick in the gut because you know you’re doing everything you can, but it’s still getting through.”

Others, such as Western Home, saw their first cases from residents who had to travel to and from doctors’ visits. Hansen said their first death was a “direct result” of such a visit.