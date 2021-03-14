One year of COVID-19: Iowa high school sports continue through pandemic

Iowa City West has required all athletes, coaches and fans to wear masks — a stricter policy than many of the schools they play. At a regional final Feb. 23 in Iowa City, the West girls basketball team was masked on and off the court, while Davenport North players did not wear masks while playing.

“I have to give a lot of credit to our coaching staff in our girls basketball program,” said Craig Huegel, Iowa City West athletic director.

“Since the beginning of the winter season, they have adopted the mantra of ‘whatever it takes for us to play’. They are very good about wearing their masks. They schedule hand sanitizing breaks into the middle of practice. We try to do everything we can to reduce risk.”

Shannon and Isaac Wilmington drove from Davenport to Iowa City to watch their daughter, Ivy, play in what would be the last basketball game of her senior season. Shannon said it’s hard for anyone to know if COVID-19 precautions will keep kids safe.

“They are doing the best they can with the situation,” she said. “We’re just happy to get a season.”

Cancellations