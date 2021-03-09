One year of COVID-19: Months after the disease, some patients still feeling the effects

If time is supposed to heal, then the last year is a lot of time for not much recovery in Neil Bennett’s eyes.

A year ago this month, the 75-year-old Iowa City resident was the first critical case of COVID-19 to be treated at an Iowa hospital, an ordeal that affects him to this day.

Bennett was admitted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on March 10, 2020, the same day he tested positive for the virus. He and his wife, along with a dozen other Johnson County residents, were among the first Iowans to be infected with the virus in late February 2020.

Bennett, who spent several weeks on a ventilator in UIHC’s intensive care unit, went on to spend about five months in health care facilities across Eastern Iowa. He finally returned home in early August.

Though he has since graduated from pulmonary rehabilitation and reduced his time at other physical therapy sessions — a signal from his doctors that he is making good progress — Bennett feels his recovery has “slowed to a crawl,” he said this past week.

He still struggles with his balance, and needs a walker or a cane if he’s walking more than a short distance. He sometimes needs to take a deep breath after a long sentence. He still hasn’t been able to drive a car.