One year of COVID-19: Nurses face emotional release after year in COVID ICU

Kalissa remembers going to change the dressing on a patient's central line, the tube the doctors place in a patient's neck, chest or groin to administer fluids or medication, and having their oxygen drop to a critical level as a result.

"They're just so fragile," she said.

By mid-November, Kalissa said she was picking up more and more shifts in the COVID unit and fewer in the ER. But when she was in the ER her mind was with her COVID patients.

"I'd stop and check in on my patients, and I'd find out they all died," she said.

One of Kalissa's patients with whom she really made a connection, right before he was put on a ventilator, told her, "I have a lot of life to live yet."

It was as much a plea as it was a statement. He died soon after.

"I still think about him all the time," she said.

That's when it became necessary to put emotions and connections in the box.

"I became a task-oriented nurse," Kalissa said. "That's not usual."

Hope springs eternal

The Yale study also asked healthcare workers what was their most hopeful experience.