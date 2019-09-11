ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Former Northwestern College athletic director and women's basketball coach
Earl Woudstra has been named the next city administrator of Orange City.
A 20-year member of the Orange City Council and mayor pro tem, Woudstra will replace Duane Feekes, who is retiring at the end of the year after 41 years.
Woudstra recently retired as Northwestern's athletic director. He has a bachelor of arts degree from Northwestern, a master's degree from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota. While at Northwestern, he served on the President's Cabinet that assisted in strategic planning and budget oversight of the college's $26 million operating budget. He also assisted in completion of campus projects such as the Juffer Fieldhouse and RSC Fitness Center renovations.
"It has been my pleasure to represent the citizens of Orange City as a city council member for the past 20 years. I now look forward to the opportunity to serve our community as the city administrator. We have dedicated employees, and I look forward to leading this new team," Woudstra said in a news release.
