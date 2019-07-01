DES MOINES -- Two Democrats who ran an unsuccessful attempt to override Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ veto of an expansion of Iowa’s medical cannabis program called Monday for an interim study to be convened to hear from pain sufferers who need relief.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, and Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, urged Republicans, who control the Iowa Legislature, to authorize a legislative interim study when the Legislative Council meets July 11.
“The goal now must be seeing the necessary medical cannabis reforms signed into law shortly after the January start of the 2020 session,” Forbes said.
Bolkcom said House File 732, which passed the House 96-3 and the Senate 40-7, made modest improvements in the five-year-old medical cannabis program, but Reynolds said she nixed the bill because it went too far beyond the recommendations of an advisory panel of medical experts.
Democrats said patients’ voices are not being heard in this debate, and Bolkcom worried that an Illinois law set to start Jan. 1 that legalizes recreational marijuana and expands that state’s medical cannabis offerings will put Iowa’s five medical cannabis dispensaries at risk.
However, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, chairman of the House Government Oversight Committee, doubted Iowa’s dispensaries would be hurt by Illinois’ law change, and said he did not see the need for an interim legislative study as proposed by Bolkcom and Forbes.
“I personally strongly support the expansion of medical cannabis, but the best process forward is the Legislature and the governor working with the advisory board over the next few months to see what exactly the best bill is that everybody can get on board with,” Kaufmann said.
While recreational marijuana is a separate issue, Bolkcom said, he noted the Iowa governor has come out in opposition to Illinois’ decision while at the same time signing into law at least four bills that expand Iowans’ access to alcoholic beverages — which he said can be bought at more than 14,500 state-licensed facilities.