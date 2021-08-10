Pandemic prompts changes in how future teachers are trained

Some prep programs also adopted or expanded use of computer-simulated classrooms for training prospective teachers, said Lynn Gangone, the president of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

“It allows for the mentor teacher to be there observing, and it doesn't bring harm to any kids,” Gangone said.

Students at Vanderbilt, Florida and Ball State started using software that allows them to record the lessons they were presenting to kids and review or critique that video later on their own, with classmates or with supervisors. And some field supervision of teaching candidates from the University of Cincinnati likely will continue to be done virtually because that mode has proved much more flexible, according to the director of that education school.

Arizona State University's Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College is starting to offer some of its teacher-preparation programs remotely to make them more accessible to in-state residents who aren't near campus but could still get real-world experience in classrooms in their areas.