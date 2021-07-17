Park planned at former Yonkers site in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The site where the Yonkers department store burned seven years ago may soon become a park in downtown Des Moines.

EMC Insurance, owner of the lot, said Friday that it plans to develop a neighborhood park that will include sports courts, public artwork, flower beds and sitting areas.

The company hopes that the park will open next summer.

Mayor Frank Cownie said in a news release that the park will fill a void for the downtown area. The park must still receive approval from the city.

The project also will include fixing and replacing sections of the skywalk near the site, and the addition of a new stair access from the skywalk to the park.

EMC acquired the property in 2018, four years after it was destroyed by fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

