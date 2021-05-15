Passenger critically hurt in Iowa bridge accident

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A passenger in a car that crashed off a bridge in Ankeny, Iowa, was critically injured, authorities said.

The driver lost control of the car, went through the bridge railing and into a ditch Friday evening, the Des Moines Register reported.

Lt. Ryan Evans of Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper that the railing broke through the windshield and impaled the passenger in the torso.

Their identities were not released.

The crash is under investigation.

