 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pastor riding from Iowa to New Hampshire to aid church work

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — A pastor and bicycling enthusiast is riding 1,500 miles from Nashua, Iowa, back to his home in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Rev. Andy Armstrong began his ride at the Little Brown Church on Friday, May 13, to bring attention to needed renovations at The First Church, where he’s pastor.

The First Church needs nearly $150,000 to repair its church bells. The church was built in 1893 and houses 15 bells first exhibited at the Chicago World’s Fair.

But an engineer’s assessment says age and the affects of weather are taking a toll on the bells’ structural components.

To raise awareness, Armstrong headed to Nashua, Iowa, and was greeted by Mayor Alex Anthofer and the Little Brown Church’s pastor, the Rev. Drew McHolm.

Before being given a tour of the church, Armstrong gave Anthofer a key to his city in New Hampshire.

“I have a good feeling that (Armstrong) and I are gonna talk back and forth, and I hope he does come back,” Anthofer told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “I think it would be exciting to go out there and actually see Nashua in person.”

People are also reading…

Nashua was originally called Bridgeport, then Woodbridge. The town settled on the name Nashua in honor of two brothers who came from Nashua, New Hampshire. One owned a grocery store and the other built a steam saw mill.

Armstrong’s ride is called Tower to Tower, and he will ride across eight states. His stops in Iowa include Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine before he crosses the Mississippi into Illinois.

Armstrong says he’s not going to be a salesman, but will tell people about the purpose of his ride if asked.

“Most people I meet, it’s going to be about hospitality,” Armstrong said. “But, those God moments are going to happen too. I’m going to be thankful for hospitality first and foremost. And when that stuff comes up, the spirit leads.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cherokee officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away. The Sioux City Journal reported that Michael McGee was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident. The Iowa State Patrol says McGee struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk, on Friday afternoon in Cherokee. He was off-duty at the time. The patrol says the girl was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill. He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release this week following a number of sightings since early May of a black bear in the northeastern part of the city. The suggestions including stowing away food sources, such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage cans, and a warning for residents who encounter a bear not to run, but back away slowly. Black bears are native to Iowa, but it’s been more than 100 years since the state has had a resident bear population.

Iowa Legislature ends session known for big tax cuts

Iowa Legislature ends session known for big tax cuts

Iowa lawmakers ended their legislative session, about five weeks behind schedule because of a dispute over education spending. The Senate and House adjourned early Wednesday without reaching agreement on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert $55 million from public schools toward taxpayer-funded scholarships for up to 10,000 students to attend private schools. Since convening in January, Republicans who hold large majorities in each chamber did work with the governor to pass significant legislation. That includes big tax cuts, a plan to allow grocers to opt out of bottle recycling, cut to unemployment benefits and a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City North valedictorian speech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News