Pastor riding from Iowa to New Hampshire to aid church work

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — A pastor and bicycling enthusiast is riding 1,500 miles from Nashua, Iowa, back to his home in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Rev. Andy Armstrong began his ride at the Little Brown Church on Friday, May 13, to bring attention to needed renovations at The First Church, where he’s pastor.

The First Church needs nearly $150,000 to repair its church bells. The church was built in 1893 and houses 15 bells first exhibited at the Chicago World’s Fair.

But an engineer’s assessment says age and the affects of weather are taking a toll on the bells’ structural components.

To raise awareness, Armstrong headed to Nashua, Iowa, and was greeted by Mayor Alex Anthofer and the Little Brown Church’s pastor, the Rev. Drew McHolm.

Before being given a tour of the church, Armstrong gave Anthofer a key to his city in New Hampshire.

“I have a good feeling that (Armstrong) and I are gonna talk back and forth, and I hope he does come back,” Anthofer told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “I think it would be exciting to go out there and actually see Nashua in person.”

Nashua was originally called Bridgeport, then Woodbridge. The town settled on the name Nashua in honor of two brothers who came from Nashua, New Hampshire. One owned a grocery store and the other built a steam saw mill.

Armstrong’s ride is called Tower to Tower, and he will ride across eight states. His stops in Iowa include Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine before he crosses the Mississippi into Illinois.

Armstrong says he’s not going to be a salesman, but will tell people about the purpose of his ride if asked.

“Most people I meet, it’s going to be about hospitality,” Armstrong said. “But, those God moments are going to happen too. I’m going to be thankful for hospitality first and foremost. And when that stuff comes up, the spirit leads.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0