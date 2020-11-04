Pat Grassley: Iowa voters give GOP mandate to keep current path in state House

In addition to those policies, during the past four years with the trifecta, Iowa statehouse Republicans have enacted a myriad of conservative changes to state law that would not have happened had Democrats been pulling any of the levers. Republicans dramatically reduced the benefits for which public employee unions could bargain, limited damages workers can seek in lawsuits, loosened restrictions on gun ownership, eliminated public funding for women’s health care providers that offer abortion services, and approved other abortion restrictions, some of which were struck down by the courts.

Grassley credited Republican candidates for working hard on their campaigns, going door-to-door to talk to voters in their communities, and focusing on local issues. And he celebrated Republicans’ victories despite the millions of dollars that outside groups spent in an effort to help Iowa Democrats flip control of the chamber.

As examples, Grassley highlighted three suburban Polk County races Republicans won: Charlie Andrews defeated a Democratic incumbent in Johnston and Grimes, Garrett Goble defeated an incumbent in one Ankeny district, and John Landon fended off a challenge in the other Ankeny district, which was considered one of Democrats’ top flip opportunities.