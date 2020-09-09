Pate predicts 80 percent absentee voting in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — While attorneys were in court Wednesday afternoon arguing whether actions by the Johnson County auditor to encourage absentee voting were appropriate, the state’s top election official was on a national webinar predicting that as many as four out of five Iowa voters will choose that option.

“I easily could see 80 percent of the people casting their ballot in the fall election will use absentee,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said during a National Conference of State Legislatures webinar.

That would match the absentee vote in the June primary that shattered turnout records. More than 531,000 Iowans voted in the primary, with about 110,000 of them voting in person.

Typically, he said, about 40 percent of Iowa voters cast absentee ballots.

“As we all know, nothing has been typical about 2020,” Pate said.

As it did ahead of the primary, the Secretary of State’s Office has mailed absentee ballot request forms to about 2 million active voters in an effort to reduce the potential for COVID-19 spread at in-person voting sites.