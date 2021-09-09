Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

HUXLEY, Iowa (AP) — A Van Meter couple died in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 35 near Huxley in central Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

The patrol said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when a semitrailer crashed into the back of another semi that had slowed for traffic congestion, causing the chain-reaction crash. Four semitrailers, a van and pickup truck were all caught up in the crash.

The patrol says Gordon Martens, 81, and Nora Martens, 79, both of Van Meter, were in the pickup and died in the crash, investigators said. The patrol said another person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

