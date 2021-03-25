 Skip to main content
Patrol: Man leads officers on chase through 4 Iowa counties
AP

CAMBRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man allegedly driving a stolen Maserati led officers on a two-hour chase through four counties Thursday, with speeds sometimes reaching 150 mph, the Iowa Highway Patrol said.

The pursuit began about 6 a.m. near Ankeny on Interstate 35 when a patrol trooper spotted the car going 97 mph and tried to stop it, Lt. Nathan Ludwig said.

Ludwig said the driver, 43-year-old John Burgoyne of Des Moines, rented the vehicle and failed to return it, WHO-TV reported.

Officers from several agencies pursued Burgoyne through Polk, Marshall, Jasper, and Story counties but lost sight of the vehicle.

About 8 a.m., the car was spotted parked behind a building on an abandoned farm northeast of Cambridge, Ludwig said.

Burgoyne and a passenger were inside the vehicle. Ludwig said Burgoyne was arrested and faces several traffic violations, narcotics charges and possession of a stolen vehicle. Burgoyne also had several outstanding warrants.

The passenger asked to be taken to a hospital to be checked by medical personnel. No one was injured in the chase.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHO-TV.

